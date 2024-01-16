"Small effort to show our commitment, devotion...": Jitendra Singh on cleanliness drive for Ayodhya's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 16 (ANI): As the country gears up for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Union Minister Jitendra Singh participated in the cleanliness drive at Bawe Wali Mata Temple in Jammu on Monday. HT Image

He said that it is a small effort to show commitment and devotion to Lord Ram.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

"As we all know that Pran Pratishtha Day is around the corner, it is a small effort from our side to show our commitment and devotion towards Lord Ram. It is time for the completion of the pledge taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi years ago. It is time to seek blessings from God so that the PM can guide us throughout the journey of 'Viksit Bharat'", Singh told reporters.

Jitendra Singh is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started a cleanliness drive on Sunday as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan campaign at all religious places until January 22, which aligns with the broader nationwide effort to ensure a pristine environment for the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Minister of State L Murugan participated in a cleanliness drive at Shiva Temple in Nilgiris.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha also participated in the 'Swachchata Abhiyan campaign' in the Kali Bari temple in Melarmath on Monday.

Chief Minister Saha said, "People had been waiting for about 500 years, and finally, the Ram Mandir Temple is being inaugurated."

"On the occasion of the Ram Mandir Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, following the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I participated in the cleanliness drive. So we all started yesterday, and today I am here at Melarmath Kali Mandir to participate in Swachta Abhiyan along with all party members," he added.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Saha urged the people from all parts of the state to join this programme.He further extended his greetings to the people of Tripura on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Earlier, the PM appealed to the people to carry out Swachhata activities (cleanliness drives) at temples across the country ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. (ANI)