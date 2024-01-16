close_game
close_game
News / India News / "Small effort to show our commitment, devotion...": Jitendra Singh on cleanliness drive for Ayodhya's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

"Small effort to show our commitment, devotion...": Jitendra Singh on cleanliness drive for Ayodhya's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

ANI |
Jan 16, 2024 05:09 AM IST

As the country gears up for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Union Minister Jitendra Singh participated in the cleanliness drive at Bawe Wali Mata Temple in Jammu on Monday.

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 16 (ANI): As the country gears up for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Union Minister Jitendra Singh participated in the cleanliness drive at Bawe Wali Mata Temple in Jammu on Monday.

HT Image
HT Image

He said that it is a small effort to show commitment and devotion to Lord Ram.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

"As we all know that Pran Pratishtha Day is around the corner, it is a small effort from our side to show our commitment and devotion towards Lord Ram. It is time for the completion of the pledge taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi years ago. It is time to seek blessings from God so that the PM can guide us throughout the journey of 'Viksit Bharat'", Singh told reporters.

Jitendra Singh is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started a cleanliness drive on Sunday as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan campaign at all religious places until January 22, which aligns with the broader nationwide effort to ensure a pristine environment for the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Minister of State L Murugan participated in a cleanliness drive at Shiva Temple in Nilgiris.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha also participated in the 'Swachchata Abhiyan campaign' in the Kali Bari temple in Melarmath on Monday.

Chief Minister Saha said, "People had been waiting for about 500 years, and finally, the Ram Mandir Temple is being inaugurated."

"On the occasion of the Ram Mandir Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, following the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I participated in the cleanliness drive. So we all started yesterday, and today I am here at Melarmath Kali Mandir to participate in Swachta Abhiyan along with all party members," he added.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Saha urged the people from all parts of the state to join this programme.He further extended his greetings to the people of Tripura on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Earlier, the PM appealed to the people to carry out Swachhata activities (cleanliness drives) at temples across the country ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. (ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Ram Mandir along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On