Smriti Irani felicitates HT Media Editorial Director Shobhana Bhartia, bats for journalistic values

Minister of information and broadcasting Smriti Irani felicitated the Chairperson and Editorial Director of HT Media Limited, Shobhana Bhartia, on Friday and hailed her pioneering role in breaking gender barriers in the world of media.

Bhartia was recognised for her contribution to journalism with the International School of Media and Entertainment Studies (ISOMES) Samman.

The institute is a part of the BAG Network, a media group. Her name was also included in the institution’s ‘Hall of Fame’.

While speaking at the event, Irani said Bhartia had led a newspaper at a time when it was not easy for society to accept a woman as a newspaper boss. “I felicitate you for setting an example,” Irani said. The minister told students that they must not wear the tag of journalism “lightly” and encouraged them to remain open to all viewpoints.

“As a journalist, you may have a certain logical view on an issue. But you must have the courage to listen to other views, you must have the willingness to read on every subject, ” Irani said. She recalled how it was the power of the pen which brought alive the anger of the freedom movement and emphasised the importance of responsibility in journalism.

Bhartia said she saw the award as a token for recognition of good journalism. “Even as we speak, we are seeing a lot of debate on fake news. It hurts the credibility of our profession,” Bhartia told students, adding, “Don’t forget the purpose of why you are here. Don’t forget that journalism means journalism with a cause, journalism with integrity, and beyond all, journalism with responsibility.”

Anuradha Prasad, managing director of BAG Network and editor-in-chief of News 24 channel, acknowledged the contribution of Hindustan Times to the freedom movement and democracy.