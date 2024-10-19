Smuggling across border slumps as Bangladesh undergoes political turmoil

The smuggling of items such as narcotics, fake Indian currency notes (FICN) and gold from across the Indo-Bangla border has slumped over the past two and a half months, the period when Bangladesh was undergoing a political turmoil. Indo-Bangladesh land crossing at Birmur.

There has been no sudden rise in infiltration even after allegations of massive attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Data available with the Border Security Force (BSF) reveals that between August 1 and October 15 this year, at least 41,17 grams of narcotics was seized while they were being smuggled into India from Bangladesh, across the international border in south Bengal.

The seizure amount was much higher, during the same period, in previous years. In 2022 and 2023 the BSF’s South Bengal Frontier seized around 19,934 grams and 10,602 grams narcotics, respectively.

The smuggling of gold also witnessed a sudden dip from 24,980 grams in 2022 and 56,897 grams in 2023 to 20,475 grams in 2024 during the same two-and-a-half-month period. The border guarding agency seized around 70 kg of silver ornaments between August 1 and October 15 in 2022 and around 137 kg in 2023, which dropped to around 51 kg this year.

Similarly in 2023, FICN worth ₹9.49 lakh was seized between August 1 and October 15 which came down to 2.99 lakhs during the same period this year. The BSF didn’t seize any FICN during this period in 2022.

“There has been a sudden drop in smuggling of some contraband items. The BSF is alert and keeping a close watch,” said NK Pandey, DIG of BSF’s South Bengal Frontier.

Bangladesh witnessed a massive political turmoil and violent protest led by student organisations in August this year. Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina had to step down on August 5 and fled to India following the collapse of the Awami League-administration. An interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took over.

Interestingly, the smuggling of Phensedyl cough syrup, which is smuggled from India to Bangladesh where it is sold at exorbitant rates, has seen a sharp rise during this period. In 2022 and 2023, the BSF seized around 32,000 bottles each year, this year between August 1 and October 15, nearly 50,000 bottles have been seized.

While there have been allegations of widespread attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh after the fall of the Awami League government and there were apprehensions that there could be an exodus of Hindus from Bangladesh to India, data shows that there has been little change in the infiltration pattern.

Data reveals that while around 470 Bangladeshi nationals were held between August 1 and October 16, while trying to enter India from Bangladesh in 2022, the number shot up to 587 during the same period in 2023. This year it has dropped to 478 during the last two and a half months.

“The sudden slump in smuggling items from Bangladesh to India could be because of the political turmoil in Bangladesh. Smugglers need some kind of patronage which may be lacking when there is an unrest and transition. But this trend could be temporary and will definitely rise once the dust settles,” said a former BSF official who was earlier posted in south Bengal.

The Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal is the longest and one of the most porous international borders in any state across the country. Out of the 4096.7 km long Indo-Bangla border in India, West Bengal alone shares 2216 km with the neighbouring country. In south Bengal, the border is more than 900 km long, out which nearly 60% is riverine.

Following the political turmoil in Bangladesh the BSF had issued alert and additional troops were deployed along the border. Villagers living along the Indo-Bangla border were asked not to move freely in areas close to the international border at night in the wake of political unrest and violent protests in Bangladesh.

While shops along the border were asked to close down by 9pm, announcements were made from local mosques and temples asking people to stay clear of border areas, many sections of which are still unfenced.