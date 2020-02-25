e-paper
SN Shrivastava appointed special Commissioner of Police law and order in Delhi

The senior IPS officer is first in line to become Commissioner of police as well when Amulya Patnaik’s controversial tenure gets over.

Feb 25, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
With Delhi Police brass failing to control the riots in North East Delhi, the government immediately repatriated 1985 batch IPS officer – S N Shrivastava from the CRPF back to Delhi Police and appointed him as special commissioner of police – law and order.

Shrivastava was posted as special director general in Central Reserve Police Force.

The senior IPS officer is first in line to become Commissioner of police as well when Amulya Patnaik’s controversial tenure gets over.

Shrivastava has experience of working in different units in Delhi Police over the years including Special Cell and leading investigations against Indian Mujahideen apart from successful tenure in the traffic police and several districts.

Government officials said he will join the Delhi Police immediately and monitor the violent protests currently being reported from different areas in the north east Delhi – including Jaffrabad, Seelampur, Babarpur, Maujpur, Yamuna Vihar etc.

Till Tuesday evening, 11 people have died and over 150 injured in clashes in the district.

The home minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation on Tuesday itself and asked Delhi police to control the protests.

