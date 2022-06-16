Snapped a wrongly parked vehicle? You may win 500: Nitin Gadkari mulling ‘new law’

Union transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that he is mulling a law in which people sending pictures of wrongly parked vehicle may get a monetary reward. Speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Industrial Decarbonization Summit 2022 (IDS-2022)’ in Delhi, Gadkari added that such a legislation will contribute in curbing the parking menace.

“I am going to bring a law under which a person sending photographs of a wrongly parked vehicle will be given ₹500 reward if the violator is fined for ₹1,000. This will help in solving the parking problem,” he said at the event in Hindi in a lighter tone.

It has not been confirmed whether the minister's statement is indeed supported by a legislative scheme.

The Union minister also regretted that people do not make parking spaces for their vehicles, and instead take up the road to park them.

Gadkari said that these days it has as if become a requirement for everyone to own a car. He added that his cook in his Nagpur residence also owns two second hand cars.

“Earlier we used to get shocked seeing maids and cooks in America coming to work in cars. But now the situation is the same in India,” the minister said as the audience laughed.

Gadkari further stated that nowadays a family of four owns six vehicles. Talking about the situation in Delhi, the Union minister said Delhiites are lucky as it appears that “we have made roads for them to park their vehicles”.

“Nobody makes parking spaces, most of them park their cars on the streets,” he added.

Gadkari is known for his candid views. Recently, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anil Firojiya from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district claimed that the Union minister promised to release ₹1,000 crore for development work in the region for each kilogram of weight the former loses. “The union minister had told me on stage that for each kilo I lose, I will earn ₹1000 crore for development works in Ujjain,” the first-time MP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Firojiya added that he has already lost 15 kgs, and will “reduce it further” and then request Gadkari to release the “promised funds”.

Should Firojiya achieve the goal, he can ask for ₹15,000 crore funds.