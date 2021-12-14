Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Snowfall alert for Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand, rainfall in southern states: IMD
india news

Snowfall alert for Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand, rainfall in southern states: IMD

Besides the snowfall and rainfall alert, the IMD has stated that the minimum temperature in most parts of northwest and adjoining central India, including Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, among others, will remain between 6-10 degrees Celsius till December 17.
A view of the snow covered ski-resort of Gulmarg in Kashmir. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued snowfall and rainfall alerts for 12 states and Union territories (UTs) over the next five days. These weather developments will take place owing to a western disturbance that is expected to make an impact on the western Himalayan region from the night of December 15, its bulletin said.

One western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation currently exists over north Pakistan and its neighbourhood, the Met department said, adding that it is likely to move away starting tonight, thereby paving the way for stronger lower-level northwesterly or northerly winds setting in over the plains of northwest India between December 17 afternoon and 20.

Also Read | Pollution in Delhi creeps back to ‘very poor’, temperature stays low

Besides the snowfall and rainfall alert, the IMD said minimum temperature in most parts of northwest and adjoining central India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and north Madhya Pradesh, will remain between 6-10 degrees Celsius till December 17. The mercury will start to drop in these regions by 2-4 degrees Celsius after December 17, the Met department added.

RELATED STORIES

Here are some key IMD alerts for 12 states and UTs till December 19:

1. Isolated places in Kashmir and Ladakh will receive light rainfall or snowfall till December 17. The same weather alert has been issued in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh between December 15 and 17.

2. The IMD has forecasted isolated light rainfall over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh on December 16.

3. Light to moderate rainfall at isolated or scattered places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal (also in Puducherry) till December 19, while the same weather has been forecasted over Kerala, Mahe (in Puducherry), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the next five days. Light to moderate rainfall has also been forecasted over south Andhra Pradesh till December 16.

4. The Met department has predicted dense fog in morning hours in isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland and Manipur on December 15 and 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imd snowfall rainfall
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP