Home / India News / 'Snowfall, zero visibility': Army soldiers walked for 15 km to rescue civilians
india news

After the army successfully carried out the rescue operation, the civilians were provided with food, medicine and shelter.
Indian army rescue 16 stranded civilians amid heavy snowfall in Sinthan Pass (ANI)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 11:36 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Braving the extreme temperature and hurdles, Indian Army soldiers on Thursday rescued 16 civilians who were stranded amid heavy snowfall at Sinthan Pass in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. Despite continuous snowfall and zero visibility, the soldiers walked for 15 kilometres to rescue the civilians, reported news agency ANI.

The civil administration was informed about the civilians being stranded around 3 pm. After the army successfully carried out the rescue operation, the civilians were provided with food, medicine and shelter.

“Braving inclement weather conditions, Indian Army soldiers walked for 15 Km during continuous snowfall & zero visibility & successfully rescued 16 civilians stranded amid heavy snowfall from Sinthan Pass of dist Kishtwar on 21 Apr 2022,” the PRO Defence Jammu tweeted sharing pictures.

Also read: Showers lash Valley; wet weather likely for 2 days, says MeT

After mild rains lashed several parts of Kashmir on Tuesday, the weather in the northern areas remained inclement. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 10.0 degree Celsius, while Jammu recorded 25.0 degree Celsius.

Topics
indian army snowfall
