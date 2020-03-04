e-paper
Social media BJP’s ‘oxygen’, PM Modi should make positive use of it: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena said in an editorial in Saaman that the BJP won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections with social media by using “Goebbels propaganda”.

india Updated: Mar 04, 2020 15:27 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted on Monday that he was thinking about quitting social media.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted on Monday that he was thinking about quitting social media.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photosocial)
         

Shiv Sena took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tweet about giving up social media accounts. In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday, the Sena advised PM Modi to emulate Ratan Tata and use the social media platforms positively by taking up issues of the people.

PM Modi had tweeted on Monday, “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.” The tweet sent many in a tizzy if the PM was contemplating social media detox. However, he tweeted on Tuesday that he would “give away” social media accounts to women on International Women’s Day on March 8.

The Sena on Wednesday said, “Many Modi-bhakts were worried for a few hours... but after all social media platforms are BJP’s oxygen and it is impossible that Prime Minister Modi would cut this lifeline. In reality, social media can be used for positive things. This was shown by Ratan Tata recently when he showed the ordeal of a sanitation worker’s daughter on social media. Instead of rumours of about quitting social media, Modi should walk on Tata’s path. But if he does that, what would happen to his cyber warriors?” the Sena said in the editorial.

It further said that the BJP won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections with social media by using “Goebbels propaganda”. It added that the social media weapon is now turning against the BJP.

The editorial said, “The BJP’s cyber warriors lost Jharkhand. In Delhi, despite deploying a huge cyber army, it got defeated. It ran a campaign saying those against the CAA are anti-nationals, but the people did not accept it... The cyber weapon is turning against the BJP now, perhaps was that the reason why Mr Modi was looking at social media renunciation?”

