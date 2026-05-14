Social media influencer 'The Skin Doctor' arrested by Delhi police. Here's why

Amid the ongoing dispute over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s will, a new development has emerged. A social media influencer, under the title "The Skin Doctor”, was arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday for posting objectionable tweets against the Kapur family.

Late businessman Sunjay Kapur (L) and influencer ‘The Skin Doctor’ (R). (Screengrab)

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The accused has been identified as Dr Neelam Singh, who describes himself as a “dermatologist speaking on social issues” on Youtube. His Instagram bio reads, “A socio-politically aware dermatologist.”

A complaint in connection with the posts was lodged at the Vasant Kunj police station on behalf of the family, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. Acting on the complaint, police reportedly initiated legal action and arrested the influencer.

Singh was then questioned and taken into custody as part of the investigation. He was granted bail about five hours after being arrested, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani tweeted, adding that the influencer was arrested over a “baseless and frivolous case.”

What did he post?

Screenshots surfacing of the now deleted tweet show Singh making remarks on Kapur's wife alleging the authenticity of the will. In his post, he questioned the businessman's ‘hurried need to execute a will so close to his death’

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{{^usCountry}} HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the screenshots or the deleted X post. A family feud over Kapur’s ₹ 30,000 cr will {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the screenshots or the deleted X post. A family feud over Kapur’s ₹ 30,000 cr will {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Supreme Court of India is decoding a ₹30,000-crore Kapur family estate battle after the death of the businessman. In its latest hearing, the top court likened the estate battle to the Mahabharat, with Justice J B Pardiwala remarking that the epic war would “look very small” compared to the feud unfolding before the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Supreme Court of India is decoding a ₹30,000-crore Kapur family estate battle after the death of the businessman. In its latest hearing, the top court likened the estate battle to the Mahabharat, with Justice J B Pardiwala remarking that the epic war would “look very small” compared to the feud unfolding before the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We have entered into an arena. Mahabharat will look very small. We will look into it,” Justice Pardiwala remarked during the hearing, as lawyers outlined new allegations linked to the functioning of the family trust and a proposed company board meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have entered into an arena. Mahabharat will look very small. We will look into it,” Justice Pardiwala remarked during the hearing, as lawyers outlined new allegations linked to the functioning of the family trust and a proposed company board meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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The court will hear the matter today (May 14).

On May 7, the top court appointed former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud as a mediator to help resolve the increasingly complex feud between Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdev Kapur, the third wife of the late businessman.

In her latest appeal, Rani Kapur, the mother of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, has sought directions restraining Priya Sachdev Kapur and certain other respondents from interfering with the functioning of the “RK Family Trust” until the mediation proceedings conclude.

Kapur, chairman of auto components company Sona Comstar, died in London on June 12, 2025, while playing polo. Reports reveal he died of “natural causes,” according to the Surrey Coroner’s report shared by the office of his wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

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The inquiry "has revealed he (i.e., Sunjay Kapur) died of natural causes" and identified left ventricular hypertrophy and ischaemic heart disease as the causes of death.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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