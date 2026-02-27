‘Sofa shaking, bottle fell’: Kolkata residents left in panic as strong tremors hit city

Strong tremors were felt across Kolkata and several districts of south Bengal on Friday afternoon after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit neighbouring Bangladesh, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. Visuals emerging from different parts of the city showed ceiling fans shaking wildly and bottles rattling on tables. (X@ANI, VinayDokania)

An IMD official said that the epicentre of the quake was at a place named Nayabazar in Bangladesh, around 100 km from Kolkata.

The strong tremors left people in panic, with residents gathering in open spaces and offices getting evacuated in the Bengal capital. Many residents said they were shocked as they had never experienced such strong tremors before.

Swagata, a Kolkata resident, said that the sofa and fan in their room were visibly shaking, after which they had to rush downstairs to open spaces.

"We were sitting on our sofa when we suddenly felt the tremors. We rushed out of our house. The sofa and fan were shaking, and a bottle kept on a table fell down. All of us have rushed downstairs," she said.

A resident said it was "possibly the strongest tremors I have felt in life,” recalling how the building swayed for several long seconds.