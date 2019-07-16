13 armymen among 14 dead in Solan building collapse

The death toll in the Himachal Pradesh building collapsed reached 14 on Monday. A total of 28 injured persons have been pulled out of the debris of the building that collapsed on Sunday evening.

Bodies of 13 Army personnel of the 4 Assam Regiment from nearby Dagshai Cantonment and a civilian were extricated from the debris, officials said Monday.

The 28 injured include 17 Army personnel and 11 civilians.

The four-storey building, which housed a restaurant, collapsed on the Nahan-Kumarhatti Road on Sunday evening following heavy rains. The rescue operation ended at about 4 pm on Monday, Solan Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar told news agency PTI. “None of the 28 injured are critical,” he said.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the spot to review the rescue operation. He also paid a visit to the hospitals where the injured have been admitted.

Addressing mediapersons, Thakur said, “A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. Strict action will be taken against erring persons after getting the report.”

The jawans are believed to have reached the restaurant to celebrate the promotion of their colleagues.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a surviving jawan said he stepped out of restaurant just before lunch was to be served and heard a noise. “Suddenly there was no building behind my back. There was screaming all around. Eight to 10 Jawans were immediately rescued. Few more were later taken out with some injuries along with civilians ,” he said.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 00:00 IST