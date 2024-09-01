Solar panels razed in eco-sensitive zone near Gir lion sanctuary

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has demolished solar panels installed by a private firm in the eco-sensitive zone around Gir Sanctuary and National Park as they did not have the requisite permission, said officials on Saturday. (HT Photo/Sourced)

“Dhari Solar Park Pvt. Ltd. had installed solar panels in the Gir eco-sensitive zone in breach of conditions set by the forest department. We received a complaint about the same and have taken necessary action,” said Amreli collector Ajay Dahia.

The company had proposed to set up a solar project in 4,19,028 square meters, said Dahia, adding that the action was taken based on a complaint from a trust in Sarambhada village.

The solar project had come up in Monvel village in Dhari taluka of Amreli district in the last few weeks, which falls inside the eco-sensitive zone, said an official.

“The forest department gave an in-principle nod to the project for areas outside the eco-sensitive zone. The company bought private land for it but ultimately put solar panels inside the eco-sensitive zone. So they were removed,” said an official of the state forest department.

According to guidelines from the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, only certain renewable energy projects are permitted in eco-sensitive zones.

The 2011 notification allows for small renewable energy projects primarily meant for local communities and eco-friendly tourism activities in these areas. However, the guidelines also emphasise the importance of regulating activities that could have detrimental effects on the local ecology.

A wildlife expert who did not wish to be identified raised concern about such a large-scale project being installed without the knowledge of the authorities.

HT reported on August 29 about forest officials and wildlife experts raising concerns about large-scale solar projects coming up in eco-sensitive zones in and around Gir Sanctuary.

According to the experts, the installation of large-scale renewable projects poses several significant threats to wildlife, particularly to the endangered Asiatic lion population. To be sure, the state government has put on hold at least three developers, including one public sector company, to set up large solar projects in eco-sensitive zones around Gir.

Gujarat is the only natural habitat for the Asiatic Lions in the world. They are present in Gir National Park and Sanctuary and its surrounding areas, including Girnar Sanctuary, Mitiyala Sanctuary, Pania Sanctuary, coastal areas, Savarkundla, Liliya, and adjoining areas of Amreli and Bhavnagar districts with satellite populations.