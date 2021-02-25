Soldier arrested in J&K’s Udhampur for passing on classified data to Pakistan

A soldier from an infantry regiment posted at the army’s Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur near Jammu has been arrested for allegedly passing on classified information to Pakistan, people aware of the matter said.

“The...havaldar belongs to Punjab. ...He has been arrested and is being interrogated. He has passed classified data electronically to his handlers in Pakistan,” said one of the people aware of the matter.

The people said the soldier’s identity was being withheld as a probe in the case is underway.

They added the soldier is believed to have passed on heavy data that could be detrimental to the security of troops in Jammu & Kashmir.

Elsewhere, in Anantnag district, two unidentified militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shalgul forests in Srigufwara area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after militants opened fire on the security forces. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained, he added. (With agency inputs)