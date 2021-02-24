Anganwadi centres reopen after 11 months in J-K's Rajouri
Anganwadi centres reopened after 11 months in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday as COVID-19 restrictions began to ease across different parts of the country.
Speaking to ANI, District Programme Officer of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Rajouri said: "Our 1,669 Anganwadi centres were closed for almost 11 months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, despite these trying times, our Anganwadi workers tried their best to provide door to door facilities to the people. Many workers provided cooked meals as well while adhering to COVID-19 protocols."
"Last week, our officials held a review meeting with the district collector. It is then that we decided to reopen the centres today. Since last week, we have ensured that cleanliness, hygiene, clean toilets, water are maintained at the Centre," he added.
Manju Sharma, an Anganwadi worker in Rajouri's Palam village told ANI, "Parents are happy. Children are happy to come back to our centres. I work at Main Market, Ward No. 2, Palam Centre. In this pandemic, many poor children could not afford to study via online mode. Many did not even have a smartphone. A few who had access to smartphones or computers found it difficult to get internet access. Hence by coming back to this Centre, both parents and children feel happy."
A girl who regularly visits Palam's Anganwadi centre said, "I get food here. I also learn English alphabets and recite mathematical tables. I enjoy coming here."
A parent who sends her child to this Centre said, "I am happy that this Centre has reopened. My child is learning several self-development skills at this Centre. My child is going to become self-reliant now."
On July 29, 2020, the National Education Policy (NEP), approved by the Union Cabinet, envisaged sweeping reforms in school and higher education including teaching up to at least Grade 5 in "mother tongue or regional language" and a new 5 3 3 4 school curriculum with 12 years of schooling and three years of Anganwadi or pre-schooling.
Anganwadi is a type of rural child care centre started by the Government of India in 1975 as part of the Integrated Child Development Services program to combat child hunger and malnutrition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work to make India best in the world by 2047: President to students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt makes regulatory process easier for pvt schools to gain recognition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hold upcoming summer exams in online mode only, student groups request MU VC
- Many of our fellow students are still in their respective hometowns and it will be difficult for them to travel back to Mumbai for physical exams," said Mandar Shirke, a student representative from Sindhudurg district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensitise students, parents about online bullying: Delhi govt to schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi gives students mantra of 'Self-3' at IIT Kharagpur's 66th convocation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sisodia reviews progress of 'Deshbhakti' curriculum development
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K govt preparing to open all schools in UT from March 1
- The J-K government is preparing to open all the schools in the UT from March 1, however, students of elementary classes will join the schools from March 8 onwards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana schools to reopen for classes 3 to 5 from Feb 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi addresses 66th convocation IIT-Kharagpur, motivates and advises students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Around 250 illiterate inmates of Fatehpur prison to be taught to read and write
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Education Minister assures redressal of fee issues
- A set of parents from across the state met state education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday and the minister assured them that the government shall take strict action against schools that are found violating fee-related norms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate super specialty hospital at IIT Kharagpur today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghalaya CM lays foundation of bridge, school and mini stadium
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pokhriyal discusses implementation of NEP in 54th meeting of IIT Council
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IISER Bhopal Innovators develop low cost ‘Crowd and Mask’ Monitoring System
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox