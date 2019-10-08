e-paper
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Soldier held for rape of 17-yr-old daughter

The girl put up with the exploitation for three years but decided to make a written complaint on Saturday, the police said.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2019 01:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Meerut
The girl put up with the exploitation for three years but decided to make a written complaint on Saturday, the police said. (HT image)
         

A serving soldier was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter over a span of three years in Meerut’s Ganganagar police station area, police said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Ganganagar police station Ravi Chandrawal said a case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered on Saturday against the man on his daughter’s complaint. “He has been arrested and booked on charges of rape,” he said.

The SHO said a medical test of the girl has been done. He said the initial investigation found the allegation to be true. The girl is the eldest among three siblings and has a sister and a brother.

According to her complaint, her father started exploiting her sexually about three years ago. Initially, he sent her obscene pictures and texts. When she brought this to the notice of her mother, the girl claims, she was told to ignore it.

During his visit, she said, her father would make her watch pornographic videos, and one night, he raped her. She alleged that she confided in her mother again who told her to not tell anyone as her father might lose his job.

The girl put up with the exploitation for three years but decided to make a written complaint on Saturday, the police said.

During the investigation, the police said, the complainant’s younger sister also confirmed the allegations. The soldier, home on leave, was arrested on Sunday. The soldier is currently lodged in a Meerut jail.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 01:55 IST

India News