Soldier injured in exchange of fire in J&K’s Rajouri district

A soldier suffered minor injuries during an exchange of fire with armed persons in Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district late Tuesday.

“Based on the information regarding the presence of a small group of suspicious armed persons near village Dadal, few kilometres from the Line of Control, search operations were launched last evening. During the night, an exchange of fire occurred in which one soldier received minor injuries and has been evacuated. Operations are in progress,” said defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand on Wednesday.

A cordon and search operation has been launched in Daddal and nearby villages of Sunderbani area.

On June 27, the IAF station in Jammu came under drone attack that left two personnel injured. Since then, drones have regularly been spotted hovering over military stations in Jammu.