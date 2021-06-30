Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Soldier injured in exchange of fire in J&K’s Rajouri district
Soldier injured in exchange of fire in J&K’s Rajouri district

A soldier suffered minor injuries during an exchange of fire with armed persons in Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district late Tuesday
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:39 AM IST
“Based on the information regarding the presence of a small group of suspicious armed persons near village Dadal, few kilometres from the Line of Control, search operations were launched last evening. During the night, an exchange of fire occurred in which one soldier received minor injuries and has been evacuated. Operations are in progress,” said defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand on Wednesday.

A cordon and search operation has been launched in Daddal and nearby villages of Sunderbani area.

On June 27, the IAF station in Jammu came under drone attack that left two personnel injured. Since then, drones have regularly been spotted hovering over military stations in Jammu.

