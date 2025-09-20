Soldier injured, terrorists trapped in overnight operation in J&K's Udhampur, ops still on

An army soldier was injured in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Udhampur on Friday and was taken to Command Hospital in the district. The operation was conducted overnight and is still going on in Seoj Dhar area of Udhampur. Two to three terrorists are believed to have been trapped by the army personnel. The operation was conducted by the Indian army and the Jammu and Kashmir police.(Representational Photo/ANI)

In an update on late Friday night, White Knight Corps said that contact with terrorists was established at Doda-Udhampur border.

“Update | Contact Site of the ongoing operation is Doda-Udhampur border. Operation continues..” read the post on X by the White Knight Corps.

The update came just a little over an hour after an intelligence-based operation was conducted in Kishtwar on Friday night at around 8 pm, in which, the security forces exchanged fire with terrorists.

“In an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Kishtwar, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps established contact with terrorists at around 8 pm on 19 Sep 25. Exchange of fire took place. Operations are currently in progress,” White Knight Corps had said in a post on X at 10.33 pm on Friday.

The operation was conducted by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police.

At around 11 pm on Friday night, IGP Jammu confirmed on X, “On actionable intelligence, contact established with terrorists at Seoj Dhar. Encounter in progress. Joint teams of SOG-JKP and Indian Army on ground.”

This operation comes after two army personnel were injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam earlier this month on September 8. The two officers later succumbed to their injuries.

"Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, Sub Perbhat Gaur and L/Nk Narender Sindhu, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us," read the official statement.