Solicitor general Tushar Mehta appointed lead prosecutor in NIA's Tahawwur Rana case

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Thursday appointed solicitor general Tushar Mehta as a lead prosecutor in the national investigation agency (NIA) case against 26/11 attacks accused Tahawwur Rana. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is the lead prosecutor in the NIA case against Tahawwur Rana.(ANI)

Along with Mehta, additional solicitor general SV Raju, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, and advocate Narender Mann have also been appointed as lead prosecutors in the case.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 15 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), read with sub-section (8) of section 18 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the Central Government hereby appoints a team of Special Public Prosecutors headed by Shri Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, with Shri S.V. Raju, Additional Solicitor General along with Shri Dayan Krishnan, Senior Advocate, and Shri Narender Mann, Advocate (already notified as Special Public Prosecutors vide gazette notifications S.O. 2974(E) dated 16.12.2010 and S.O. 1686(E) dated 09.04.2025 respectively) for conducting trial and other matters related to NIA case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI on behalf of the National Investigation Agency before the NIA Special Courts at Delhi, Hon’ble High Court of Delhi and Hon’ble Supreme Court of India for a period of 3 years from the date of publication of this notification or till the completion of trial of the said case, whichever is earlier, on the terms and conditions as prescribed in Department of Legal Affairs’ notification date," the order read.

The RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI pertains to the case registered with the NIA in Delhi involving the trial of Tahawwur Hussain Rana and David Coleman Headley in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana

The NIA secured Rana's extradition from the US following years of sustained efforts and arrested him on April 10 upon his arrival here.

Rana is accused of being involved in the larger conspiracy behind the 2008 dastardly strikes orchestrated by Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba in November 2008.

The attacks, orchestrated by a group of 10 terrorists, left 166 people dead and over 238 injured.