'Some get too much': Sanjay Raut hints Uddhav loyalists are hurt amid mass exits, calls for introspection

Indications of unrest among loyalists in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena appeared on Wednesday after party MP Sanjay Raut said that “some” were given too much in the party. He said it should be found out if a select few are given excessive opportunities and power and if they are the ones who end of deserting the party later. Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders during a meeting last week. (@AUThackeray)

His remarks came days after six MPs exited the UBT Sena and joined the rival Sena led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

“We need to identify the character of person. Some get too much and it hurts party loyalists,” Raut said, as he called for introspection within the party. His remarks echoed sentiments expressed by UBT Sena's Sunil Shinde on Tuesday, after former MLA Sachin Ahir joined the Shinde-led Sena.

Introspection call in Uddhav Sena Sunil Shinde had also called for introspection within the party, despite being hopeful of UBT Sena's chances in the Worli constituency despite Ahir's exit. "Seniors in the party should introspect," Shinde had said, while also recalling how he defeated Sachin Ahir in Worli in 2014, and Aaditya Thackeray won the seat in 2019.

A day after Sunil Shinde's remarks, Sanjay Raut has now made a similar introspection appeal, indicating how there could be unrest among UBT Sena loyalists over special treatment to some people in the party.

“We need to introspect for the political future,” Raut said on Wednesday. He also said that some people in the party got everything and all those beneficiaries left.

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Raut also took a dig at Eknath Shinde, saying his political career was built on Uddhav Sena's shoulders, and now him and his son Shrikant Shinde are “teaching” things. “If Uddhav Thackeray had not given everything posts, power to Eknath Shinde where he would be? He became what he is today because he received all those things in the party from leadership,” Raut said.

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Eknath Shinde led the 2022 Shiv Sena rebellion which ended up splitting the party in two factions.

Inside the Uddhav Sena crisis A big crisis has unfolded in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena over the past few weeks, as six MPs defected to the Eknath Shinde-led camp. The six MPs, including Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omraje Nimbalkar and Sanjay Patil, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on June 22, boosting the NDA's Parliament tally.

Adding insult to injury, former MLA Sachin Ahir on Tuesday joined the Shinde camp. He was considered a close confidante of Aaditya Thackeray.

Ahir began his political career with Congress, before moving to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He later joined the undivided Shiv Sena after Aaditya Thackeray entered electoral politics from Worli, and is now part of the Shinde Sena.