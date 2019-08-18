Some J&K restrictions reimposed after clashes

india

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:48 IST

The government reimposed restrictions on Sunday in some parts of Srinagar after overnight clashes even as it eased curbs in other areas and prepared to open primary schools in Kashmir for the first time since the region’s special status was revoked two weeks ago.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said restrictions were eased in neighbourhoods under 50 police stations of Kashmir and the duration of the relaxation was increased by two hours.

But officials said that the curbs on movement and assembly of people were strengthened in some areas of Srinagar that witnessed violent clashes late on Saturday.

Senior government officials said that a number of people were admitted to hospitals with pellet injuries after violent clashes broke out in the old city — which continued to remain under heavy security with roads barricaded and hundreds of personnel marching through the neighbourhood — on Saturday night.

Kansal said there were “minor” reports of two to three disturbances that were dealt with by local security agencies. “As of now, we also have reports of two injuries — both of which are reported to be minor,” Kansal said.

“We are starting a new week tomorrow. We look forward with optimism and hope,” he added, referring to the opening of some primary schools in the Valley on Monday. He also said that government offices will be fully functional in Kashmir from Monday.

Despite the easing of restrictions, many shops and businesses remained shuttered in Srinagar but the flow of traffic swelled on both city roads and the main highways. The city centre of Lal Chowk remained closed off with barbed wire coils and armed personnel.

In Jammu, 2G mobile internet services, which were allowed from Friday night, were snapped in the districts of Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch. Jammu deputy commissioner Sushma Chouhan said the step was aimed at checking rumour mongering and prevention from creating panic. “Things are absolutely normal,” she added.

In Jammu city, long queues were seen outside petrol pumps and people were seen stocking fuel and supplies. Divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma said the situation was normal with no reports of violence. “Because of information overload and due to some technical glitches, which were impediments in the smooth running of 2G services, and that was why the service has become ineffective and there was no suspension as such,” he added.

In Srinagar, Kansal said the administration was working to restore landline phones at more points. “We will endeavour that landline communication is restored to its full functionality as quickly as possible subject of course to the physical limitations that BSNL [Bharat Sanchar Nigam limited] is facing and any technical constraints that it may face,” he added.

Kashmir has been under lockdown since the early hours of August 5, when the central government moved to nullify Article 370, which accorded special status to the region, and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories. Since then, most businesses, offices and schools have been shut -- but the government plans to open some primary schools on Monday in what is being considered a litmus test for the administration.

“Monday is going to be a big test. So far, everything has been under control and no big incident happened. As the restrictions has been eased in large parts of the Valley, we are hoping the situation will remain peaceful,’’ a police officer said, not wanting to be identified.

Kansal refused to give out aggregate numbers but said some 190 schools would be opened in Srinagar district. “We hope to restore full functionality to government offices and, as the days progress, we will move forward for the other areas such as developmental works,” he said.

“You have to give us an opportunity to start the schools. We promise we will do step by step and slowly but surely,” he added.

Some 300 Haj pilgrims arrived in Srinagar in two flights for which the administration provided movement passes and also arranged buses.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 23:48 IST