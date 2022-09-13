‘Some jumped out of hotel building to safety’: Chaos amid Telangana fire

Chaos unfolded on Monday night when a huge fire broke out at an electric bike showroom in Telangana’s Secunderabad, eventually spreading to a hotel above it, and claiming at least eight lives. Around 25 people were reported to be staying at the Ruby Hotel when the incident took place.

A short-circuit at the showroom is believed to have sparked the blaze, which resulted in the explosion of one vehicle after the other.

At the hotel above, some of those who were trying to escape were charred to death in the hotel rooms while several people suffered burn injuries, police said. Smoke billowing from the showroom had spread fast to the first and the second floor. suffocating many.

As panic ensued, some of the people were compelled to jump from the hotel building. “Some people jumped from the building and were rescued by locals. They were rushed to the hospital,” Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of those who have died in the blaze, while ₹50,000 has been announced for those injured. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured,” PM Modi tweeted.

The state government is set to probe the incident. “It is a very unfortunate incident. Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but due to heavy smoke, some people died. Some people were rescued from the lodge. We are probing how the incident happened,” Telangana home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali told reporters.

