Some people want to sideline Dushyant, Digvijay, says MLA Naina Chautala

Breaking her silence over indiscipline notices being issued to her sons Dushyant and Digvijay Chautala, the Indian National Lok Dal’s Dabwali MLA Naina Chautala on Sunday said that notices to her “disciplined children” had hurt her deeply.

“Being a mother, I was shocked and hurt to hear that accusations of indiscipline were levelled on my disciplined children and show-cause notices were issued to them,” Naina said while addressing a gathering during Hari Chunri Chaupal programme at Gagsina village of Karnal district on Sunday.

“I know the notices would not affect my sons and the INLD but it has directly affected a mother,” she added.

She said that both Dushyant and Digvijay were working hard to strengthen the party on the ground but some 15 people in the party were not happy with their hardwork and were trying to sideline them by sending these notices.

“I want to know why my children were being victimised,” she said. Althoughy she didn’t name anyone, she said these 15 people should be sent out of the party.

Naina further said, “Their father Ajay Chatuala had given 40 years to the party and never expressed his interest to become the chief minister. Even my children never said that they want to be the CM. But now, some people want to become chief minister after working only for a few years.”

“They removed Ajay Chautala as party’s national general secretary and reappoint him the next day, this is enough to prove that they were wrong,” she added.

The first-time MLA appealed to the gathering to support Dushyant. “I need your support and you have to promise me by raising your hands that you are with Dushyant as I cannot take him forward without you,” Naina said.

She, however said that OP Chautala is the head of the party and family and everybody would follow his decision. “Tau Devi Lal had planted the tree of INLD but now some people were infesting it like termite,” she said.

She further said that Ajay Chautala would be out of jail on Diwali and he will take his decision. “We need to get united for the party to ensure the INLD comes to power in the state,” Naina said.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 12:09 IST