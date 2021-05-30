Some states extend Covid-19 curbs, others give relaxation: Check full list

Amid the rising number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), several states in the country have extended lockdown-like curbs to check the spread of the infection. There are also a few states which have not extended the restrictions, but have instead given some relaxations.

India on Sunday recorded 165,553 fresh cases of coronavirus disease, taking the country's cumulative tally past 27.8 million, according to the Union health ministry. The country also saw 3,460 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 325,972 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, data updated at 8am showed. The country's death toll has been below 4,000 for the fourth straight day.

Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Odisha and Telangana are the latest states to extend the Covid-19 lockdown.

Here's a list of states where Covid-19 lockdown has been extended:

Delhi will begin the unlock process from May 31 with some easing of restrictions but other lockdown curbs will continue till June 7.

Haryana has extended lockdown till June 7 with some easing of restrictions.

Chandigarh administration has imposed night and weekend curfew restrictions till May 31.

Punjab has extended the coronavirus restrictions till June 10.

Bihar has imposed the Covid-19 lockdown till June 1.

Jharkhand has imposed Covid-19 lockdown till June 3.

Odisha has extended lockdown till June 17.

The West Bengal government has extended ongoing Covid-19 restrictions till June 15.

Rajasthan has extended Covid-19 lockdown till June 8.

10.Kerala has extended lockdown till June 9 with some concessions.

11.Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka have extended Covid-19 lockdown till June 7.

12.Telangana has extended lockdown for 10 days from May 31.

13.The Goa government has also decided to extend the ongoing "corona curfew" by another week till June 7.

14.Nagaland has extended the lockdown till June 11.

15.Uttarakhand has imposed a strict Covid-19 curfew till June 1.

16.Mizoram has extended the lockdown, which was imposed in Aizawl and other district headquarters, till June 6.

17.Himachal Pradesh government has extended the coronavirus curbs till June 7 with some relaxation.

18.Meghalaya has extended Covid-19 lockdown in the worst-affected East Khasi Hills district till June 7.

19.Tripura government has extended corona curfew in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas and all urban local bodies (ULB) till June 5.

20.The Manipur government has imposed curfew in seven districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Ukhrul, Thoubal, Kakching and Churachandpur till June 11.

21.Arunachal Pradesh has imposed complete lockdown in Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, Lohit and Tawang districts and the capital complex region till June 7.

22.Gujarat has extended night curfew in 36 cities of the state till June 4. Educational institutions, auditoriums, theatres, malls, community halls, water parks, spas, gyms, gardens and swimming pools, will remain closed in the cities.

23.The month-long Covid-19 restrictions in Tirupati and its entire Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh would be further intensified and extended for a fortnight from June 1 to June 15 in view of Covid-19 cases.

24.The Sikkim government has extended its statewide lockdown till June 7 amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Here's a list of states where Covid-19 lockdown has been relaxed:

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary R K Tiwari announced a relaxation of lockdown in the state with certain activities allowed from June 1. However, 20 districts including the state capital Lucknow will not benefit from this as they have more than 600 active Covid-19 cases.

Jammu and Kashmir administration has also started the unlock process in the Union territory, limiting the corona curfew to night hours and weekends only.

Madhya Pradesh has announced separate unlock guidelines for districts. Weekend lockdown will continue beyond May 31.

(With PTI inputs)