Sonali Phogat death case: Club owner, 2 others sent to 7 days judicial custody

Published on Sep 02, 2022 05:27 PM IST

The trio who are accused of procuring the methamphetamine which was administered to BJP leader Phogat, the night she died have also applied for bail, which will be heard on September 6

The Goa Police has so far arrested five persons so far in the case. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

The special narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) court sent Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies’ restaurant and two other alleged drug peddlers Rama Mandrekar and Dattaprasad Gaonkar to seven days judicial custody in connection with the murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat after their police remand ended on Friday.

The trio who are accused of procuring the methamphetamine which was administered to BJP leader Phogat, the night she died have also applied for bail, which will be heard on September 6.

The Goa police had first arrested Gaonkar and later Nunes for allegedly facilitating the circumstances that led to the death of the actress and Tiktok star.

They have, however, not been named as accused in the murder of Phogat.

The Goa Police has so far arrested five persons namely Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, Phogat’s manager and his associate, who have been charged with murdering the BJP leader and accused of forcibly administering methamphetamine to her on the night she died.

Based on the complaint filed by Phogat’s brother, a murder case was registered.

Sangwan and Singh were arrested after the case was upgraded to murder and CCTV footage allegedly showed them making her drink from a glass spiked with methamphetamine.

