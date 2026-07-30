Sonam Wangchuk heaps praise on Vande Bharat, Indian Railways on trip to Ladakh: ‘Beautiful experience’

Scientist and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who left Delhi after ending his hunger strike on the night of July 23 and receiving treatment from Medanta hospital in Gurugram, travelled back to Jammu and Kashmir via a Vande Bharat train before leaving for Ladakh a day later.

Sonam Wangchuk concluded the video by saying that everyone should come together to make India “great”. (Screengrab/X/@Wangchuk66)

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Wangchuk shared a video of X on Thursday morning in which he was heard praising the Indian Railways and also urged the Indian government to stick to its promises.

‘Railways my favourite mode of travel’

In the video, Wangchuk said that railways was his favourite mode of travel and praised the Vande Bharat train service from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir. “I wanted to see the Chenab bridge as well and it was a very beautiful experience. I am very proud of Indian Railways,” Wangchuk said in the video.

Also read: Pellet guns 'allowed in exceptional cases': What Supreme Court said on plea seeking ban

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{{^usCountry}} He added that after staying in Kashmir for a night for rest, he left for Ladakh. ‘Keep your promise of no FIR against students’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that after staying in Kashmir for a night for rest, he left for Ladakh. ‘Keep your promise of no FIR against students’ {{/usCountry}}

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Wangchuk made a direct appeal to the government, asking it to stick to the promise made to the students that no FIRs will be filed against those who took part in nationwide protests.

“I am happy that the bill has been introduced for the improvement of exams in Parliament. I hope this improvement in introduced not just in exams but also the entire education system,” Wangchuk said in the video.

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“I would also like to appeal the government who had agreed with me in written and then with the Cockroach Janta Party that there will be no legal action against students who were part of the protest at Jantar Mantar to abide by it and try to build an environment of trust, especially with the young generation,” he added.

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Wangchuk concluded that everyone should come together to make India “great”.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by voice vote, in a major step towards a law that will steeply raise penalties for exam paper leaks in the wake of the NEET-UG controversy that forced Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister last week.

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Also read: CJP slams anti-paper leak bill: ‘Focuses on punishment rather than prevention'

Supreme Court on pellet guns

On Thursday, the Supreme Court directed the Delhi government to ensure that the protestors who sustained pellet gun injuries during the protest receive proper treatment.

"Government of Delhi shall provide medical treatment to the injured petitioner or other similarly placed individuals," the top court bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said, as reported by Bar and Bench.