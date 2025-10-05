Search
Sun, Oct 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sonam Wangchuk demands judicial probe into killing of four in Leh protests

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Published on: Oct 05, 2025 12:05 pm IST

Wangchuk also extended support to the Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA)’s demand for implementation of the Sixth Schedule and restoration of statehood

New Delhi: Ladakhi education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act, has demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of four people, including an ex-serviceman, after protests in Leh seeking the restoration of statehood and implementation of the Sixth Schedule turned violent on September 24.

Wangchuk’s message was delivered through his brother Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley and Mustafa Haji, his lawyer, who met him in the Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday.
Wangchuk’s message was delivered through his brother Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley and Mustafa Haji, his lawyer, who met him in the Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday.

“He has also urged Ladakhis to keep peace and unity and continue with their struggle peacefully — in the true Gandhian way of non-violence,” said people aware of the details.

Wangchuk’s message was delivered through his brother Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley and Mustafa Haji, his lawyer, who met him in the Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday.

In his message, he has said unless an independent probe is ordered, he is “prepared to stay in jail.”

Wangchuk, a Ramon Magsaysay awardee known for his work in education and environmental sustainability, has also extended support to the Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA)’s demand for implementation of the Sixth Schedule and restoration of statehood.

“…Whatever actions Apex Body takes in the interest of Ladakh, I am with them, wholeheartedly,” Wangchuk said.

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo challenges his detention in Supreme Court

Addressing the citizens, Wangchuk said in the letter, “I am doing well, both physically and mentally, and thank everyone for their concern and prayers. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those people who lost their lives, and my prayers are with people who are injured and are arrested.”

Both the Leh Apex Body and the KDA earlier pulled out of the October 6 talks that were scheduled with officials of the Home Ministry. The organisations have demanded a judicial inquiry into the killing of four people, and the immediate and unconditional release of all those detained, including Wangchuk.

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear a plea by his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging his detention under the NSA and seeking his immediate release.

The petition calls the detention “illegal and unconstitutional.”

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Sonam Wangchuk demands judicial probe into killing of four in Leh protests
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On