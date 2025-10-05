Sonam Wangchuk demands judicial probe into killing of four in Leh protests

New Delhi: Ladakhi education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act, has demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of four people, including an ex-serviceman, after protests in Leh seeking the restoration of statehood and implementation of the Sixth Schedule turned violent on September 24. Wangchuk’s message was delivered through his brother Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley and Mustafa Haji, his lawyer, who met him in the Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday.

“He has also urged Ladakhis to keep peace and unity and continue with their struggle peacefully — in the true Gandhian way of non-violence,” said people aware of the details.

Wangchuk’s message was delivered through his brother Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley and Mustafa Haji, his lawyer, who met him in the Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday.

In his message, he has said unless an independent probe is ordered, he is “prepared to stay in jail.”

Wangchuk, a Ramon Magsaysay awardee known for his work in education and environmental sustainability, has also extended support to the Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA)’s demand for implementation of the Sixth Schedule and restoration of statehood.

“…Whatever actions Apex Body takes in the interest of Ladakh, I am with them, wholeheartedly,” Wangchuk said.

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo challenges his detention in Supreme Court

Addressing the citizens, Wangchuk said in the letter, “I am doing well, both physically and mentally, and thank everyone for their concern and prayers. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those people who lost their lives, and my prayers are with people who are injured and are arrested.”

Both the Leh Apex Body and the KDA earlier pulled out of the October 6 talks that were scheduled with officials of the Home Ministry. The organisations have demanded a judicial inquiry into the killing of four people, and the immediate and unconditional release of all those detained, including Wangchuk.

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear a plea by his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging his detention under the NSA and seeking his immediate release.

The petition calls the detention “illegal and unconstitutional.”