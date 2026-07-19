Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: CJP renews call for Sansad march tommorrow; Delhi Police refuse nod

Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday for medical evaluation, even as support mounted for the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) planned "Sansad Chalo" march to Parliament on July 20. However, Delhi Police made it clear that the march would not be permitted, calling the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar "illegal" and warning of action if demonstrators attempt to proceed towards Parliament. ...Read More

The development comes amid growing political backing for Wangchuk's hunger strike, which has entered its third week, and preparations by CJP supporters to march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

Police say no permission sought for march

Senior Delhi Police officers said the proposed march would not be allowed because it could disrupt law and order in one of the capital's most sensitive security zones.

Officials said any large gathering moving towards Parliament could create public safety concerns and severely affect traffic in central Delhi. They added that protesters could be detained if they attempted to breach security arrangements.

A senior police officer familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity that organisers had neither informed the police nor sought permission for the march.

“CJP spokesperson Abhijeet Dipke has never informed us or applied for a permission for the Sansad Chalo march. It’s a completely illegal protest because they only had permission for one day. We even made them sign undertakings. Now, they have extended it without any permission. Also, for the march, we only approached them but they have not even applied for a permission,” the officer said.

Protest under scrutiny

According to police, the original permission granted to CJP was only for a one-day demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Officers claimed that the protest was later extended without official clearance, making the ongoing sit-in unauthorised.

The police stance comes as the agitation gains visibility, with activists and opposition leaders rallying behind Wangchuk and demanding that the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign from his post.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after the Delhi high court directed authorities to closely monitor his health. Doctors have said he is weak and mildly dehydrated after days of fasting but remains stable.