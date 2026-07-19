Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: CJP renews call for Sansad march tommorrow; Delhi Police refuse nod
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: Senior Delhi Police officers said the proposed march would not be allowed because it could disrupt law and order in one of the capital's most sensitive security zones.
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday for medical evaluation, even as support mounted for the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) planned "Sansad Chalo" march to Parliament on July 20. However, Delhi Police made it clear that the march would not be permitted, calling the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar "illegal" and warning of action if demonstrators attempt to proceed towards Parliament. ...Read More
The development comes amid growing political backing for Wangchuk's hunger strike, which has entered its third week, and preparations by CJP supporters to march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session.
Police say no permission sought for march
Senior Delhi Police officers said the proposed march would not be allowed because it could disrupt law and order in one of the capital's most sensitive security zones.
Officials said any large gathering moving towards Parliament could create public safety concerns and severely affect traffic in central Delhi. They added that protesters could be detained if they attempted to breach security arrangements.
A senior police officer familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity that organisers had neither informed the police nor sought permission for the march.
“CJP spokesperson Abhijeet Dipke has never informed us or applied for a permission for the Sansad Chalo march. It’s a completely illegal protest because they only had permission for one day. We even made them sign undertakings. Now, they have extended it without any permission. Also, for the march, we only approached them but they have not even applied for a permission,” the officer said.
Protest under scrutiny
According to police, the original permission granted to CJP was only for a one-day demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Officers claimed that the protest was later extended without official clearance, making the ongoing sit-in unauthorised.
The police stance comes as the agitation gains visibility, with activists and opposition leaders rallying behind Wangchuk and demanding that the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign from his post.
Meanwhile, Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after the Delhi high court directed authorities to closely monitor his health. Doctors have said he is weak and mildly dehydrated after days of fasting but remains stable.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 19, 2026 08:37 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: Dipke takes swipe at police, ‘They will try to disrupt us’
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: Taking a veiled dig at the police, CJP's Abhijeet Dipke alleged that attempts could be made to derail the protest and urged supporters to stay alert.
Referring to the police, Dipke said that “thieves” would come quietly “like they did yesterday” and try to disrupt the agitation. “We have to be alert,” he told protesters.
- Jul 19, 2026 08:21 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: Dipke rallies supporters, says 'don't let the protest end before tomorrow'
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: With the planned march to Parliament approaching, Abhijeet Dipke said he was conserving his strength for Sunday's mobilisation.
“I will save my energy for tomorrow's march,” he told supporters gathered at the protest site.
He further called on protesters to keep the agitation going until the scheduled Parliament march, saying the movement had reached a crucial stage.
“We need to ensure that the protest doesn't end till tomorrow,” he said.
- Jul 19, 2026 08:18 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: ‘I can feel how difficult it is,’ Dipke reflects on 2nd day of hunger strike
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he now better understands the physical toll of fasting after completing the second day of his hunger strike in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk.
“It's the second day of my hunger strike and I can feel how difficult it is. I salute those who have been doing this for so many days,” Dipke said.
via Hemani Bhandari
- Jul 19, 2026 08:11 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: Dipke urges vigilance, says ‘miscreants may try to infiltrate protest’
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke urged protesters to remain alert, warning that some people could attempt to disrupt the agitation as crowds swell at Jantar Mantar.
“A lot of crowds will come today including miscreants. If you come across any such people, inform the volunteers so they can throw the person out,” he said.
- Jul 19, 2026 08:10 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: ‘Jantar Mantar will witness its biggest crowd ever,’ says Dipke
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday claimed that Jantar Mantar could see the largest gathering in its history as support builds for the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march.
“I believe, Jantar Mantar will see the maximum crowd it has seen in history. People from across the world are booking tickets and coming to India for this,” Dipke told protesters.
- Jul 19, 2026 08:02 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: Activist's wife expresses suspicion over hospital test results
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on Saturday raised concerns over Safdarjung Hospital's medical report, claiming the hospital was not allowing a second opinion after reporting a sharp drop in the activist's potassium levels.
In a post on X, Angmo said the hospital reported Wangchuk's potassium level at 2.9, down from 4.3 a day earlier. She alleged that authorities were neither permitting him to be taken to another lab for testing nor providing a blood sample for independent verification.
“This lack of transparency is making us suspicious,” she said, adding that the family has sought Wangchuk's immediate discharge and has been waiting for the hospital's response.
- Jul 19, 2026 07:58 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: Opposition using activist as political face, says Chirag Paswan
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday accused several opposition parties of using activist Sonam Wangchuk as the face of their political campaign after "losing their political ground" and expressed concern over his health amid the ongoing hunger strike.
Speaking to ANI, Paswan said, “It is unfortunate that several opposition parties, having lost their political ground, appear to be using Sonam Wangchuk as the face. One person has been left to continue a hunger strike while everyone is worried about his deteriorating health.”
Referring to Wangchuk's hospitalisation and police intervention, Paswan said both the government and the judiciary were concerned about the activist's well-being. “If the Delhi Police had to intervene, it was because no one would want the country to lose a personality like Sonam Wangchuk,” he said.
- Jul 19, 2026 07:50 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: Activist’s body still fighting dehydration, condition could worsen, say Doctor
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: Commenting on activist Sonam Wangchuk's health, Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said the medical report indicating "compensated metabolic acidosis" suggests that Wangchuk's body is being affected by dehydration but is still attempting to correct the imbalance.
"The use of the term 'compensated' implies that the body is still fighting the condition. Compensation occurs only when the body is actively trying to restore the imbalance," Chatterjee told news agency ANI.
He warned that if the condition progresses to a "decompensated" state, it could become extremely dangerous, potentially leading to electrolyte imbalances, loss of consciousness, and liver or kidney dysfunction. Stressing the need for immediate medical intervention, the doctor said IV fluids and nutritional support are essential at this stage to prevent irreversible damage. "Beyond a certain point, the situation could become critical for the patient," he added.
- Jul 19, 2026 07:27 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: Wangchuk admitted for medical evaluation
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after the Delhi high court directed authorities to closely monitor his health. Doctors have said he is weak and mildly dehydrated after days of fasting but remains stable.
His hospitalisation has further intensified attention on the protest, with supporters urging people to join the planned march to Parliament despite the police warning.