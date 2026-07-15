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Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Activist's strike enters day 18, Dipke says Wangchuk ‘received nothing but silence’

By Aryan Mudgal
Jul 15, 2026 09:29 am IST

Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Jantar Mantar ended day 18 on Wednesday as he and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) continue to demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related irregularities.

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Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi has ended day 18 on Wednesday .(ANI)

Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi ended day 18 on Wednesday as he and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) continue to demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2026 exam and other exams. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 15, 2026 09:25 am IST

    Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Wangchuk received ‘nothing but silence’, says Dipke in new post

    Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who has been sharing regular updates about Wangchuk's health, said in a social media post on Wednesday that the activist has “received nothing but silence from the government” over his hunger strike. He also called the government “cruel”.

    “The man who chose to put his own life on the line to seek justice for students who died by suicide has received nothing but silence from the govt. The govt is not just unaccountable; it is also cruel,” the X post read.

  • Jul 15, 2026 09:19 am IST

    Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav urges Wangchuk to end hunger fast

    Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday spoke to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and appealed to him to call off his fast during the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar.

    Yadav said he had called the Ladakh activist to enquire about his condition and extended the party's "open support" to Wangchuk's satyagraha. He urged Wangchuk to heed the appeals coming from across the country and the world, and to pause the protest for a few days to recover.

  • Jul 15, 2026 09:10 am IST

    Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Alia Bhatt's mother urges Wangchuk to end fast

    Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Soni Razdan, actor Alia Bhatt's mother urged Wangchuk to end his hunger strike on Wednesday.

    In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “Dear Sonam Wangchuk, For your health we all do pray, please do not leave us in this way, please live to fight another day. Please stay. Please end your fast today.”

  • Jul 15, 2026 09:04 am IST

    Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Not just Wangchuk, student activists are on hunger strike too

    Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Wangchuk is not the only one on hunger strike at the protest spearheaded by CJP, founded by Abhijeet Dipke.

    Student activists have also been on a parallel hunger strike for the same duration. At least four of them are from the All India Students Association (AISA).

    One of them had to be hospitalised on Monday due to hypovolemic shock, an emergency caused by severe blood or fluid loss that can affect the heart. Identified as Deepak, he was discharged from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Tuesday.

    According to a statement released by AISA, Deepak's heartbeat fluctuated while he was under observation, following which doctors conducted medical tests. His ECG was normal, and his pulse rate stabilised before discharge.

  • Jul 15, 2026 08:48 am IST

    Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Wangchuk's strike enters day 18

    Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi ended day 18 on Wednesday.

    Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) continue to demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2026 exam and other exams.

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