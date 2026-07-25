'Have a heart': Sonam Wangchuk's wife urges people to not judge him for breaking 26-day fast

Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on Thursday appealed to people not to rush to judge him for ending his 26-day hunger strike, saying that he had paid a heavy physical price for a cause larger than himself and deserved compassion rather than criticism.

On how the government convinced Sonam Wangchuk to relent and break his fast, a third government functionary privy to the details said, his wife, Gitanjali Angmo was instrumental, (ANI/File Photo)

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The appeal came hours after the Union government expressed hope that Wangchuk’s decision will pave the way for ending the ongoing protests over paper leaks.

In a post on X, Angmo said: “Before you rush to criticise @Wangchuk66, first pause to earn the ethos of fasting for 26 days for a cause larger than yourself.”

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She added: “He lies in the ICU today, having lost 11 kg, including muscle mass, because he chose sacrifice over comfort. The least we can offer him is a day of compassion before burdening him with our own expectations and political calculations.”

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{{^usCountry}} Appealing for compassion, Angmo added, “Not everyone is qualified to judge a life of selfless service. One must first earn the moral stature to do so. Please... Have a heart.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Appealing for compassion, Angmo added, “Not everyone is qualified to judge a life of selfless service. One must first earn the moral stature to do so. Please... Have a heart.” {{/usCountry}}

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Wangchuk broke his fast shortly after midnight on Thursday in the presence of Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. CJP convener Abhijeet Dipke, who is spearheading the protest the activist was supporting, hailed the decision but added that their protest demanding education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation will continue.

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At least two senior BJP leaders and lawmakers said Wangchuk’s call for dialogue is a welcome move. “He has already shown the way, they should listen to him and have a dialogue...,” said a leader.

In his statement posted on X, Wangchuk said his decision to end his indefinite fast was taken in view of the “possible violence in the country”. He also said that the decision followed the government’s written assurance and that of 65 opposition MPs that the issue of accountability in the failing examination system will be discussed in Parliament.

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Also read: Sonam Wangchuk hits back at 'deal with govt' allegations after breaking 26-day fast: 'Do I need to prove my sincerity?'

On how the government convinced Wangchuk to relent and break his fast, a third government functionary privy to the details said, his wife, Gitanjali Angmo was instrumental. “She was the intermediary between the government and Wangchuk. She was very upset that he went back on his word so she convinced his to call off the fast. She was in favour of ending the protest by joining a dialogue and also did not want him to put any additional conditions,” the functionary said.

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While the Opposition is also pushing for Pradhan’s resignation, Angmo had criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for sitting in protest outside the PM’s residence. She accused the Opposition was trying to exploit her husband’s credibility and the movement.