Sonia Gandhi appeals for peace, says no place for violence in Mahatma Gandhi’s India

india

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 23:47 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and defeat “ill-intentioned” forces that seek to divide the country on the basis of religion.

Gandhi, in her appeal, has said that violence of any kind can have no place in Mahatma Gandhi’s India and there is no place for those forces in the country who want to impose their communal and divisive ideology in India.

Her statement comes on the day parts of north-east Delhi witnessed violence over the amended citizenship law, killing four and injuring several.

Gandhi also expressed deep condolences over the death of head constable Rattan Lal.