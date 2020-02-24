e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi appeals for peace, says no place for violence in Mahatma Gandhi’s India

Sonia Gandhi appeals for peace, says no place for violence in Mahatma Gandhi’s India

In a statement issued on late Monday evening, the Congress President appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and thwart the wrong designs of the religious forces dividing the country on the basis of religion.

india Updated: Feb 24, 2020 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress President in her statement appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony.
Congress President in her statement appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony. (Photo: Twitter/ INCIndia)
         

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and defeat “ill-intentioned” forces that seek to divide the country on the basis of religion.

In a statement issued on late Monday evening, the Congress President appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and thwart the wrong designs of the religious forces dividing the country on the basis of religion.

Gandhi, in her appeal, has said that violence of any kind can have no place in Mahatma Gandhi’s India and there is no place for those forces in the country who want to impose their communal and divisive ideology in India.

Her statement comes on the day parts of north-east Delhi witnessed violence over the amended citizenship law, killing four and injuring several.

Gandhi also expressed deep condolences over the death of head constable Rattan Lal.

tags
top news
‘True, loyal friend’: Donald Trump affirms India relationship
‘True, loyal friend’: Donald Trump affirms India relationship
4 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
4 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
6 hugs, spectacular welcome and awe-inspiring Taj Mahal on Day 1 of Trump’s visit
6 hugs, spectacular welcome and awe-inspiring Taj Mahal on Day 1 of Trump’s visit
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad decline invite to state banquet for Trump
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad decline invite to state banquet for Trump
Modi and Trump’s speeches went beyond the transactional | HT Editorial
Modi and Trump’s speeches went beyond the transactional | HT Editorial
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news