Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi calls AICC meet on June 24, to discuss plan to 'take on the govt'
india news

Sonia Gandhi calls AICC meet on June 24, to discuss plan to 'take on the govt'

Inflation and the economic situation of the country are also likely to figure during the discussions of which all AICC general secretaries and state in-charges are expected to be a part.
Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has called for an AICC meeting on June 24.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on June 24 to chalk out a plan to protest against the government on issues such as rising petrol and diesel prices, news agency PTI reported. In the meeting, which will be held virtually in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), party leaders will also discuss the pandemic and the current political situations.

Inflation and the economic situation of the country are also likely to figure during the discussions of which all AICC general secretaries and state in-charges are expected to be a part.

The meeting, which comes ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament in July, will discuss how to take on the government and reach out to the people to highlight its failures, PTI further reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Also Read | 'Get ready with tractors': Rakesh Tikait rallies farmers against govt, says 'false cases' won't hold

The Congress has also been attacking the government on issues related to the farmers' agitation against three contentious agriculture laws passed in Parliament last year. The party has backed the farmers who demand that the three laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- be repealed.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to meet members of an AICC panel on June 22 in a fresh attempt by the party leadership to find an acceptable formula to end factionalism in the state unit, ahead of assembly polls nextyear.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonia gandhi congress rahul gandhi rahul gandhi tweet rahul gandhi fast
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts

Cat reacts to its human eating grilled cheese sandwich, video is a must-watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP