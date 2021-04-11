Sonia Gandhi meets CM s of Congress-led states on Covid, hits out at govt

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday accused the central government of “mismanaging” the Covid-19 situation in the country as she reviewed the efforts of the states led by her party amid a surge in the number of infections.

Addressing a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states and ministers of the party in states where it is in power in alliance with others, she said the priority should be to “test, track and vaccinate”.

“The (Narendra) Modi government has mismanaged the Covid situation. It has exported the vaccines and allowed a shortage to be created in India,” the Congress chief said at the meeting.

On Saturday, the country saw a record 152,449 new Covid-19 cases and 837 deaths.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel were among those who participated in the meeting, people familiar with the details of the meeting said.

Sonia Gandhi stressed that the priority should be the country’s vaccination drive. “We must focus on India’s vaccination drive first and foremost, then only export vaccines and gift them to other countries.”

Her comments have come days after the PM, during a meeting with chief ministers, said vaccines will have to be prioritised and lamented that some people were playing politics on the issue. “Those who have the habit of doing politics, let them do so. I have faced much criticism, but we remain committed to serving the people,” he said.