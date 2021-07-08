Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi offers condolences to Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar’s death
india news

Sonia Gandhi offers condolences to Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar’s death

Gandhi said that Kumar lived a “long and a fulfilled life” and left India with a “priceless legacy” through his work in the field of art and culture
By Umar Sofi
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 11:59 AM IST
In her letter, Sonia Gandhi called Dilip Kumar a “legend in his lifetime”.(Mint photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi offered “heartfelt condolences” to Saira Banu, actor, and wife of famous Hindi film actor Dilip Kumar, after the thespian passed away on Wednesday at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 98.

“With passing away of your beloved husband Shri Dilip Kumar, the golden age of Indian cinema has finally come to an end,” Gandhi wrote.

She added that Kumar, who was a “legend in his lifetime”, will continue in live in the hearts of people in future too as “generations of film lovers will continue to watch him with admiration in his films that his superb acting skills turned into evergreen classics.”

“Who can forget the realism and the emotion, power that he brought into roles in films as diverse as Ganga Jamuna, Daag, Deedar, Mughal-e-Azam, Naya Daur, Madhumati, Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam, and so many more,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi said that Kumar lived a “long and a fulfilled life” and left India with a “priceless legacy” through his work in the field of art and culture. “His loss will be deeply mourned by his countless fans and India will always honour his memory,” she said, while wishing peace for the departed soul.

Saira Banu and Kumar had been married since 1966. Kumar was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after experiencing breathlessness on June 30.

