Sonia Gandhi seeks interest subvention with deferment of loan EMIs, slams govt

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 12:21 IST

The Congress has hit out at the Centre for not announcing an interest subvention scheme along with the moratorium announced on payment of EMIs for three months against loans including for house, personal requirements, auto and other purposes, and said that it defeats the purpose of the relief.

A statement issued by Congress president Sonia Gandhi after meeting of the party’s working committee also accused the centre of implementing the 21-day nationwide lockdown without any preparation, resulting in the suffering of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who walked on foot in an attempt to return to their home states.

The party also demanded that the government made public the list of all medical facilities devoted to fighting coronavirus including hospitals, number of beds, ventilators, quarantine and testing facilities.

“We urge the government to publish a common minimum relief programme. This is vital and will help alleviate several of the concerns that currently afflict all people,” the release said.