Home / India News / Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika to contest Punjab elections, to declare party’s name later
india news

Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika to contest Punjab elections, to declare party’s name later

Sonu Sood, however, did not name the party she will contest from but added that their decision will be “revealed at the right time”.
Sonu Sood said his sister will most likely contest from Moga, (File Photo)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood announced on Sunday that his sister Malvika Sood will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, saying she was ready to serve the people of the state, according to reports.

Sood, however, did not name the party she will contest from but added that their decision will be “revealed at the right time”. “Malvika is ready. Her commitment to serving people is unparalleled,” Sood said at a press conference at his home in Moga, according to the Indian Express.

Sonu Sood said that Malvika will most likely contest from the constituency of Moga.

The actor said he recently met Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and that he was also open to meeting other political leaders, including the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Arvind Kejriwal and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

“But it is a big decision of life when it comes to joining a political party, it is more about ideologies not casual meetings,” he was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The actor’s meeting with Delhi chief minister Kejriwal sparked rumours that he could make a political debut in the Punjab polls scheduled to be held next year on an AAP ticket. Sood, however, said Kejriwal and he did not discuss anything political.

He has been named the ambassador for the Delhi government’s ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ initiative, which aims to provide career guidance to school children.

The actor has been praised for his help to the poor, especially migrant workers, during the Covid-19 induced lockdown as he booked tickets for them on buses, trains and even flights so that those stranded could go back to their home states.

Sood helped people by arranging oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and other medical equipment during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

