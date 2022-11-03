Home / India News / Hemant Soren throws a challenge amid ED summons: 'Arrest me if I've committed a crime'

Hemant Soren throws a challenge amid ED summons: 'Arrest me if I've committed a crime'

Updated on Nov 03, 2022 03:10 PM IST

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said he had been summoned by the ED in the money laundering case on a day when he had a programme to attend in Chhattisgarh.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren speaks at a gathering. (ANI Twitter)
ByHT News Desk

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday challenged the BJP-led central government to arrest him if he had committed a crime and not question just make the Enforcement Directorate (ED) question him in the money laundering case.

Soren said he had been summoned by the federal agency on a day when he had a programme to attend in Chhattisgarh. Stating that security has been raised outside the ED's office, Soren asked if anybody was scared of the locals or 'Jhakhandis'.

The 47-year-old leader has been asked to appear before the probe agency at its regional office in the Hinoo area of Ranchi.

“I've been summoned by the ED today when I already have a program in Chhattisgarh today. If I've committed a crime that big, come & arrest me. Why the questioning?... Security near ED office has increased. Why, are you scared of Jharkhandis?” the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) boss said at a gathering.

He further said the eastern state will only by ruled by Jharkhandis and not outsiders, adding the BJP will be wiped in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

“We have identified a few external gangs in the state who are not letting the state's Adivasis stand on their feet. This state will have the rule of Jharkhandis and not external forces... BJP will be wiped off in the upcoming Lok Sabha & Assembly polls,” he added.

