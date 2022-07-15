Southern India, Gujarat continue to face rain fury; thousands moved

New Delhi: Thousands of people were shifted to relief camps in parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat amid heavy rains and widespread flooding in these areas on Thursday, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More than 19,000 people in various districts in northern Telangana districts were evacuated to relief camps after the water level in the Godavari river crossed the danger mark in several areas. Chief secretary Somesh Kumar directed officials to evacuate residents from low-lying areas in Mulugu, Bhupalpally and Bhadrachalam districts to prevent any loss of life, officials said.

Six people have died in the state since Sunday, they added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the state over the next couple of days.

In Andhra Pradesh, several island villages in Konaseema, East and West Godavari districts remained inundated due to discharge of over 15 lakh cusecs of water from the Godavari river at Polavaram and Dowleswaram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Close to 100 people were rescued in Gujarat’s Navsari district after flood water entered several homes amid the incessant downpour. Vansda taluka received a whopping 394 mm rainfall within a 24-hour period that ended at 6 am on Thursday, according to a government release.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain on Friday in the state, mainly in the southern parts and Saurashtra region. Since July 7, 43 persons have lost their lives in various rain-related incidents such as lightning strikes, across the state, revenue minister Rajendra Trivedi said.

In Karnataka, two persons were washed away in the Cauvery river in separate incidents in a span of 24 hours, officials said. Their bodies are yet to be found. Thirty-two people have died since June 1, they added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Continuous rains and unprecedented winds wreaked havoc in north Kerala, according to the state’s disaster management officials. With rivers overflowing in parts of Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, the administration has shifted several people to safer locations.