Hardoi , Samajwadi Party leader Abdullah Azam Khan walked out of the Hardoi jail in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after spending 17 months behind bars, with his party leaders and supporters flocking outside the prison to welcome him. SP leader Abdullah Azam Khan walks out of jail after one-and-half years

Around 12 noon, Abdullah, wearing a white kurta-pyjama with a dark-coloured sleeveless waistcoat and sporting a neatly-made pony tail, was escorted out of the prison complex by security personnel.

Abdullah Khan is a former MLA from Suar constituency in Rampur and son of incarcerated veteran SP leader and former state cabinet minister Azam Khan.

While Abdullah Khan did not speak to the media, his lawyer, Satnam Singh Nattu, spoke to journalists outside Hardoi Jail, saying, "As the entire country knows, Mohammad Azam Khan and his family were persecuted and imprisoned. Today, we thank God, Allah, Waheguru for paving the way for Abdullah Bhai's release. He will finally walk free and return home today."

As news of his impending release spread, his supporters started gathering outside the prison, along with Moradabad MP and SP leader Ruchi Veera.

MP/MLA special magistrate trial court Judge Shobhit Bansal recently granted Abdullah Azam Khan bail in a case related to enemy property registered in 2020

Over the years, 45 cases, including one related to machine theft, has been registered against Abdullah Azam Khan, and he had secured bail in all of them. His release was delayed due to procedural issues related to bail verification.

On Monday, the release order from the MP-MLA Magistrate Trial Court was sent to Hardoi jail, paving the way for his freedom.

Veera, who was present in Hardoi, reiterated her faith in the judicial system. "We had confidence in the judiciary before, and we still do. Justice has been served, and we are grateful. Although the court's order came six days ago, it took time for the release documents to be processed. But finally, we have clarity, and we are happy that justice has been done," she said.

Former state cabinet minister Azam Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with various cases.

