Amid a tense atmosphere and strong protests from opposition parties, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation on Friday approved the regularisation of 54.79 acres of land, under the occupation of GITAM University at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam, people familiar with the matter said. Land under occupation of GITAM university regularised

A resolution to this effect was passed by the GVMC council by voice vote without any discussion along with 14 other items on the agenda.

Mayor Peela Srinivas Rao declared that the agenda was adopted unanimously and adjourned the council, prompting strong opposition from YSR Congress Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) members.

A tense atmosphere prevailed at the GVMC office, as protests by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) corporators staged a sit-in protest in front of the Mayor’s podium, disrupting proceedings and raising slogans against alleged irregularities linked to the disputed lands.

The protest soon escalated into a confrontation between corporators of the ruling coalition and the opposition. Chaos prevailed in the council hall, as the opposition members raised slogans against the corporation’s move to regularise precious lands worth ₹5,000 crore to the private university headed by Telugu Desam Party parliamentarian Mathukumill Sri Bharat.

Before the commencement of the council meeting, the CPI (M) activists joined the YSRCP corporators and staged a demonstration outside the premises. Police intervention led to a scuffle, during which several people sustained injuries. YSRCP corporator Lakshman Rao suffered an injury to his leg amid the chaos.

The council meeting was attended by coalition MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna, Palla Srinivas, and Vamsikrishna. Senior YSRCP leader and former minister Botsa Satyanarayana alleged that chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family members were involved in land encroachments in Visakhapatnam.

Satyanarayana said the YSRCP would raise the issue in Parliament. “The party’s agitation would continue until the decision is withdrawn,” he said.

Later, Visakhapatnam mayor Pilla Srinivasa Rao alleged that an attempt was made to attack him during the council session. He claimed that three YSRCP members tried to assault him by jumping onto the mayor’s podium.

The mayor further stated that YSRCP deputy mayor Satish was among those involved in the alleged attack attempt. He also alleged that Botsa Satyanarayana was behind the incident, despite not being a member of the GVMC council.

“I strongly condemn the conduct of the opposition leader Botsa Satyanarayana. YSRCP members came to the council not for discussion but with the intention of attacking me,” the mayor said, adding that the members involved were suspended for their actions.

Srinivasa Rao clarified that the GVMC council had not committed any wrongdoing in the Gitam University land matter and urged opposition corporators to focus on issues rather than targeting individuals.