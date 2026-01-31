Telangana assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Friday conducted the hearing on two separate petitions seeking disqualification of Khairatabad lawmaker and former minister Danam Nagender for allegedly defecting from Bharat Rashtra Samithi to Congress in 2024, people familiar with the matter said. Speaker hears arguments on disqualification of defected BRS MLA

The petitions were filed by BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party floor leader A Maheshwar Reddy, urging the speaker to invoke the anti-defection law and declare Nagender disqualified from the assembly.

During the hearing, lawyers representing Nagender conducted a cross-examination of Kaushik Reddy, questioning the basis on which the disqualification plea was filed and seeking clarity on the evidence supporting allegations of defection.

In response, Kaushik Reddy reportedly submitted several pieces of evidence before the speaker. He argued that Nagender contesting and winning the Khairatabad assembly seat on a BRS ticket, but contested as a Congress candidate from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency in May 2024 general elections.

The BRS leader presented images showing Danam wearing a Congress scarf, which petitioner argue demonstrates a formal shift in party affiliation.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Maheshwar Reddy also submitted evidence in the form of an affidavit supporting his petition for Danam’s disqualification. He, however, expressed his inability to attend the hearing personally because of municipal elections. The speaker has scheduled further hearing on the BJP petition for February 18.

Until recently, Danam publicly stated that he was with the Congress party and even expressed readiness to face a by-election if required. However, on Wednesday, he submitted a petition to the speaker, claiming that he still remains in the BRS and has not formally resigned from the party.