'Special exam for students who skip paper on Eid': DU tells court after Muslim student's plea

The Delhi University on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that it would conduct a special examination after July 4 for students belonging to the minority community who wish to observe Eid al-Adha on May 28 and choose not to appear for the examination scheduled by the law faculty on that date.

Delhi University offers alternative exam date for students celebrating Eid.(File Photo)

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The submission was made by the varsity’s lawyer Mohinder Rupal before a bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh, in a petition filed by a 4th semester Muslim student of the Faculty of Law against the university’s May 25 notification to conduct examinations on May 28.

Eid exams will be held after July 4

Advocate Rupal added that those students who wish to give the exam later can communicate this to the law faculty’s dean. Taking the statement on record, the court disposed of a petition.

“Mr Rupal on instructions state that those students belonging to minority community or those who wish to particpate in the [Eid al-Adha] on May 28, 2026 may inform the Dean, Faculty of Law and the exam which is proposed to be held on May 28 will be held after July 4 and taking the statement on record, the petition is disposed of,” its order said.

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{{^usCountry}} In his petition, the student had that holding the exam on the May 28 placed the students in an “impossible situation”, forcing them to either appear for the examination at the cost of participating in religious observances and family celebrations, or observe the festival and, consequently, suffer academic prejudice. The petition further said that the DU notification “lacks any reasonable nexus” and runs contrary to “constitutional morality, secularism, fairness and equal treatment” expected from a public educational institution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his petition, the student had that holding the exam on the May 28 placed the students in an “impossible situation”, forcing them to either appear for the examination at the cost of participating in religious observances and family celebrations, or observe the festival and, consequently, suffer academic prejudice. The petition further said that the DU notification “lacks any reasonable nexus” and runs contrary to “constitutional morality, secularism, fairness and equal treatment” expected from a public educational institution. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the May 25 notification, citing an order from the Union ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions (department of personnel and training), the university said, “DU will observe holiday on account of Id-Ul-Zuha (Bakrid) on May 28...All offices of University, its Faculty, Department, Colleges and Institutions will remain closed on Thursday.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the May 25 notification, citing an order from the Union ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions (department of personnel and training), the university said, “DU will observe holiday on account of Id-Ul-Zuha (Bakrid) on May 28...All offices of University, its Faculty, Department, Colleges and Institutions will remain closed on Thursday.” {{/usCountry}}

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It further said, “Examination will be conducted as scheduled.”

Students protest exams on Eid

Meanwhile, the decision drew strong criticism from teachers and students.

Aman Kumar, a member of the DU executive council, said the university’s decision contradicts the central ministry’s order. “A total of 378 papers are scheduled for May 28. So, on one hand the university has declared it a holiday, and on the other teachers have to come for this.”

A first-year student, who has a paper on Thursday and requested anonymity, said “I am from UP. I along with several others who live away from our families had planned to celebrate the festival together. But now I’ll have to appear for paper.”

Latika Gupta, a faculty member at the department of education, said the decision is a setback for all teachers and students, especially those belonging to the minority community. “Not postponing the exam on a festival appears discriminatory, as it sends a message that the observance of minority religious festivals may be overlooked...This is not in keeping with the spirit of the Constitution.”

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The All India Students’ Association (AISA) staged a protest on the issue at the DU’s examination branch office on Tuesday. AISA DU president Saavy Gupta called it “blatantly discriminatory.”

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta told HT that exams will be held as per schedule.

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