Muslim student from UIC calls America ‘cancer’ in viral video, netizens say ‘leave and never come back’

A Muslim student from the University of Illinois Chicago has come under fire for saying that America, the American government, and democracy are cancers, adding that they have spread their illness all over the world. The student has been identified by the news outlet MEMRI as Mohammad Nusairat. Although the video has surfaced now, the speech was reportedly made during a May 3, 2024, sermon. Muslim student from UIC calls America ‘cancer’ in viral video (@MEMRIReports/X)

Nusairat's LinkedIn profile says that he is pursuing Bachelor of Science - BS, Data Science with a Concentration in Computer Science at the university. He said at the recent sermon at the university’s MSA – Muslim Students Association that, “America is the cancer. America, the American government, secularism, democracy, capitalism, these are cancers that have spread their illness all over the world – in America and in the Middle East. In America, over here, people have the freedom to – again, as I've said before – commit zina [fornication] but when you speak up, it's a problem.”

"Now Muslims are tired of this cancer. They're tired of the American government. They're tired of democracy. They want to see a new way of life. And as Muslims, we have to understand, that we have that new way of life,” he also said.

He added, “"[The Messenger] was sent as a mercy for all of mankind. He was sent as a mercy. Why? Because the way of life he brought, will bring that mercy. The way of life he brought, will bring that tranquility, to Muslims and non-Muslims. Non-Muslims won't have to worry about the issues they worry about now. You won't have to. Because Islam is a just religion that has come to be implemented upon society."

‘Leave and never come back’

Nusairat’s speech, which went viral on social media, has drawn a lot of criticism. In the above video, one user commented, “Leave then. We don’t want anybody in the U.S. that hates our country. Leave and never come back.” “His scholarship and student visa (if he has one) needs to be revoked immediately,” one user said, while another remarked, “Why will someone tired of America be living in America? does anyone know why?”

“If they can’t adjust to the American way, to its laws and rules, those that are not comfortable living in the USA, they must be ship out to their corresponding countries where they came from. As simple as that. If they don’t agree, they must be ship out,” wrote one user, while another wrote, “I want them to go far away and leave us alone!” One said, “They should move back to where they came from”.

The same video also features student Musab Kazi, who said in an April 26, 2024, sermon at the UIC MSA that the liberation of Palestine will not be at the hands of America, congressmen, or senators, but instead at the hands of the Muslim nation. He went on to say that "Muslims of strength," who are capable of saving Masjid Al-Aqsa "from the hands of the "oppressors" are "sitting in front of me right now in this room."