Speeding Audi hits scooter in Delhi's Lodhi colony, injures two

A speeding Audi car left two people seriously injured after it hit their scooter in front of the Jorbagh post office in Delhi's Lodhi colony, police said on Tuesday. Delhi Police said that the luxury Audi car was being driven recklessly. (Screengrab/X/@PTI_News)

Both the injured persons, identified as Naitik and Tushar, were rushed to a trauma centre after the accident. Police said that Naitik is in a stable condition, while Tushar is critical.

A video of the luxury car, which was reportedly occupied by two persons at the time of the incident, has also surfaced on social media. It shows a red Audi car in a heavily damaged state from the front side as cops inspect the site of the accident.

A case under section 281/125(A) and Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita section 279/337 has been registered prima facie, news agency ANI reported, citing Delhi police.

Police said that the accused, one who was driving the car and the other seated next to him, have been detained, adding that both are BBA students.

Meanwhile, Naitik's relative Shubham told news agency ANI that the Audi was coming at a high speed and hit the scooter. He said that the family has not seen Naitik's condition yet, "so we cannot say anything about him, he has an injury in his leg".

In another separate accident, a 46-year-old woman from Delhi was killed and her husband and son were grievously injured after their car veered off the Mumbai-Delhi expressway and flipped multiple times before crashing into a roadside ditch in Haryana's Nuh, police said.

The accident took place on Sunday near Agon village in Nuh's Ferozpur Jhirka when the family was returning to Balbir Nagar in Delhi's Shahdara from Hindon in Rajasthan's Karauli.

Last week, a Delhi resident, Harpal Singh, was killed after a Mahindra Thar hit his car near Gurugram's Harijan colony. The deceased's Maruti Wagon-R was hit by the speeding Thar from behind, police said.

“Such was the impact of the force that Singh lost control of his car and rammed a divider. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 43 with critical head injuries. But doctors declared him dead,” said Manoj Kumar, SHO, Sushant Lok police station.