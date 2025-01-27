Man killed in Delhi-Jaipur E-way crash, suspect yet to traced

A 45-year-old man was killed after being hit by an allegedly speeding car near the Ambience mall on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48), police said on Monday, adding that the suspect driver is yet to be traced. The accident spot on Delhi-Jaipur expressway. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Akram Ahmed, a resident of Faiz road in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area who worked as a delivery executive. He was headed to Bilaspur in Gurugram on his scooter when the incident took place around 12.30pm on Friday, investigators said.

“CCTV cameras on the expressway are being scanned to zero-in the car that hit Ahmed and trace and arrest its driver,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer, Gurugram police.

Ahmed succumbed to injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said a senior police officer, adding that the accident occurred at the broard turning on the expressway, between the Delhi border and the Sirhaul toll plaza where the traffic exits the expressway.

“It seems Ahmed was on the extreme left and tried to change lane by moving right to take the expressway flyover for moving ahead, just when a speeding car hit him,” the officer added.

“He was thrown away for several feet from the impact and his scooter was also mangled beyond recognition. Ahmed remained lying on the expressway in a pool of blood for several minutes before another car driver stopped and rushed him to a private hospital in DLF Phase-III,” the officer said.

The man also alerted Ahmed’s family member. The hospital administration alerted the police, officers said, adding Ahmed’s family later shifted him to Safdarjung hospital where he succumbed.

The victim had sustained severe head injury for being helmetless, police said.

On complaint of the deceased’s younger brother Aslam Ahmed, a first information report was registered against the unidentified car driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving riding on public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF Phase-III police station on Sunday.