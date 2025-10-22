Speeding BMW meets with accident in Mumbai's Coastal Road tunnel, halts traffic | Video

A speeding BMW car reportedly met with an accident inside the Coastal Road tunnel in Maharashtra's Mumbai on late Tuesday night, resulting in traffic disruption at the stretch, officials said.
The traffic inside the tunnel slowed down due to the accident, however, no one was injured, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.
The accident happened near Tardeo on the southbound arm of the road, according to officials.
A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing a white BMW stranded inside the tunnel after meeting with an accident, with its bonnet seemingly damaged.
Some people are also seen standing around the vehicle while it is hindering the traffic movement.
HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
Mumbai's traffic police informed commuters about the accident and the traffic hinderance through a post on X at 11.45 pm on Tuesday. “Traffic movement is slow at costal road (Tardeo) south bound due to BMW car accident,” the post read.
Just minutes later, at 11.59 pm, the police declared that the traffic was clear through a follow-up post.
The car was reportedly removed from the spot by the traffic police. A probe into the accident is underway, said officials.
