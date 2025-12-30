Speeding BMW mows down cyclist in Noida, driver detained

A cyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding BMW SUV in Sector 31 earlier today. A cyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding BMW SUV in Sector 31 in Noida earlier today.(Screengrab/PTI)

The driver has been detained on suspicion of drunk driving, police said. Visuals from the accident site have surfaced, PTI reported.

A video from the scene shows the bicycle lying in shambles, while the car’s front end is damaged with parts scattered around the spot.

In October, a six-year-old boy was run over and killed by an SUV while eating at a roadside bhandara (community feast) in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram on Thursday afternoon, sparking outrage among residents who apprehended the driver and handed him over to the police.

The driver has been identified as a 40-year-old executive employed with a Noida-based IT firm.

The incident took place around 1.15 pm in Shakti Khand, a busy residential area. The child, the son of a construction worker, was returning home after attending the bhandara when the accident occurred.

Police said the white Tata Harrier SUV swerved while trying to avoid a pothole and struck the boy.

While the victim’s family alleged that the vehicle was being driven at high speed, police said initial findings do not support the claim. “However, we are investigating this aspect,” a senior officer aware of the case details said.