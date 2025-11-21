Ghaziabad: Two killed as car hits bikers on GT Road

Ghaziabad: Two men were killed and another left with severe injuries after an Innova car allegedly rammed into their motorbike late Wednesday night in Ghaziabad at the GT Road stretch near Ramte Ram Road, police said, adding that the car has been seized and a case registered against its owner. Locals informed the police at about 11.42pm, said officials. The incident site is barely 100 metres from the Kotwali police station. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said the three victims were friends and riding a motorbike without wearing helmets, when the incident took place at around 11.30 pm, near Hotel Residency on the GT Road.

The victims, who worked as salesmen at three different shops in Ghaziabad city, were identified as Priyanshu Gautam, 18, Shiva Kumar, 22, and Sahil (single name), 19, all residents of the Kalka Garhi locality adjacent to the Ambedkar Road.

“The three men on a bike were headed to Chaudhary Morh for a late-night outing. At the incident site, their bike suffered a severe hit from an Innova car. The driver and other occupants of the car fled the spot. Some locals helped the injured reach a hospital where the doctors declared Priyanshu dead, and the police were also informed. We are yet to get a formal complaint from the families,” said Ritesh Tripathi, ACP (Kotwali/Vijay Nagar circle).

“There were no CCTVs near the accident site, so it is difficult to tell how it happened actually. We are still trying to ascertain the reasons,” the ACP added.

On Thursday evening, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dhawal Jaiswal said, “Two of the injured were referred to a Delhi hospital, where Shiva succumbed on Thursday, while the doctors did not confirm any such eventuality with the third (Sahil). He is still under treatment for severe injuries.”

The victims’ families said Sahil was taking the other two friends on his Splendor motorbike.

“My brother Shiva was declared dead by doctors at 8am on Thursday, and his autopsy was conducted. He suffered severe injuries to his head, chest, and abdomen, and one of his legs and one hand sustained fractures due to the impact of the hit by the car,” said Shiva’s brother Siddharth Kumar.

Vimal Sharma, uncle of Priyanshu, said that perhaps Shiva was driving the vehicle.

“We were not present at the scene of the crime, so it is difficult to assess the bike or car’s speed. But the bike was badly damaged in the middle portion. It looks like the car must have been speeding. Sahil is on ventilator support at the same hospital where Shiva was admitted,” Sharma added.

Sachin Kumar, SHO of Kotwali police station, said, “An FIR under the BNS sections 106(1) (causing death by rash and negligent acts not amounting to culpable homicide), 281 (rash or negligent driving on public way), and 125(b) (acts endangering life and personal safety of others), has been registered against the owner of the car based on its registration number.”