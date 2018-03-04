Speeding car crushes seven people to death in Jharkhand

Seven people were killed and as many injured on Saturday after a speeding car ran over them in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

The accident took place late this evening near the Baroda bridge under the Chakradharpur police station, about 90 km from Jamshedpur.

The car’s driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the victims, who were taking part in a religious function on the side of a road, sub-divisional police officer, Chakradharpur, Sakaldeo Ram, said.

The officer said that two people died on the spot and about a dozen others suffered injuries. The condition of three people was serious, he said.

The injured were admitted to the Chakradharpur Sadar hospital and the railway hospital, Chakradharpur. Five people died during treatment, he said

Currently, seven injured people are admitted at the hospitals, police said.

Senior police official rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation, sources added.