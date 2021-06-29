Spent under half of amount allowed for campaigning, say over 80% Puducherry MLAs

Over 80% of newly elected lawmakers in Puducherry have told the Election Commission of India (ECI) that they spent under ₹11 lakh on their campaigning, according to a Puducherry Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysis. The analysis is based on expenditure statements, which every contestant is mandated to file within 30 days after results are declared.

The expenditure limit was ₹22 lakh. But the average amount of money spent by the lawmakers was ₹7.3 lakh, which is just 33% of the expense limit. All India NR Congress (AINRC ) lawmakers have declared to have spent the lowest, just 28%. The Congress lawmakers have declared the highest spending.

AINRC won the highest seats (10) while Congress managed to get just two.

AINRC’s P R N Thirumurugan spent the highest or over ₹15.4 lakh, which is nearly 70% of the expenditure limit. Independent candidate M Sivivasankar has claimed to have spent the lowest or just ₹2.17 lakh.

An ADR report said over 40% of lawmakers, including star campaigners, said they did not even spend even a single rupee on “public meetings or processions”. As many as 77% of lawmakers said they have not spent any amount on “campaigning through any electronic or print media.”

As many as 24 of 30 lawmakers said they did not receive any funds for campaigning from their political parties.