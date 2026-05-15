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Spice trader shot dead during blackout in Bihar’s Patna, probe underway

The incident took place late at night when unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire on victim Pintu Kumar during a power outage in the area.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 08:55 am IST
ANI |
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A shopkeeper was allegedly shot dead during a blackout in Bihar's Patna district, police said on Thursday, adding that an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Pintu Kumar, a spice trader, was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a blackout in Bihar’s Patna district. (Representative image)(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

According to police officials, the deceased has been identified as Pintu Kumar, a local spice trader. The incident took place late at night when unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire on him during a power outage in the area.

ASP Raj Kishore Singh said the victim succumbed to injuries at the spot and the exact details regarding the number of bullet injuries would be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

"A spice shopkeeper named Pintu Kumar was reportedly shot during a blackout. The incident is under investigation... The exact number of bullets that hit him will be confirmed after the post-mortem. According to the reports, he died on the spot," Singh told ANI.

Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information about the firing incident and initiated an investigation. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said weapons were recovered from the accused, who were also wanted in the Anjali Singh murder case. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

 
bihar patna trader
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Spice trader shot dead during blackout in Bihar’s Patna, probe underway
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